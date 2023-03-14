What jewelry Rihanna wore to the 95th Academy Awards? DETAILS here

Rihanna walked the 95th Academy Awards red carpet in the high end Moussaieff jewelry on Sunday March 12 2023.

Rihanna’s appearance at the red carpet is always memorable and let’s not forget that she was on hand to perform the Oscar nominated song Lift Me Up of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Though RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at 2023 Oscars, Rihanna’s performance was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the biggest night of Hollywood.

Here is everything that we know about the jewelry opted by Rihanna for her performance as well as red carpet look.

Rihanna 2023 Oscar’s jewelry

For Rihanna’s red carpet look at the 95th Academy awards Rihanna opted for a jersey bodysuit and black leather banded dress that were custom designed by Alaïa. For her jewelry the singer opted for London-based Moussaieff’s fancy colored emeralds and diamonds. The fancy deep drop earrings of orange and brown color totaled to about 35 and 36 carats each which was further topped by the natural fancy yellow diamonds in pear cut shape which totaled to about 6 carats each. The square cut Colombian emeralds that were set in between with platinum and 18 karat yellow.

To perform her Oscar nominated song Lift Me Up, Rihanna donned the Mason Margiela look which was created by John Galliano. The singer wore black colored silk embroidered top and paired it with blue and silver silk brocade trousers. She chose to brocade tabi pumps and leather gloves. Rihanna completed her look with the jewelry by De Beers. She opted for an Idalia diamond necklace that was set in platinum along with the Aden diamond earrings of platinum and Alchemist of Light Frozen Capture bracelet which was made of 18k gold.

