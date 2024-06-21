What Led To Kourtney Kardashian's Son's Emergency Surgery; Condition Is 'Super Rare'

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian detailed the reasons behind the fetal surgery she underwent last year when pregnant with her son Rocky, whom she shares with musician Travis Barker. In this week’s episode of Hulu’s reality Television series The Kardashians, Kourtney explained that the surgery which was conducted in September last year on her then-unborn son was due to fluid in his lungs, which was a terrifying moment for the mother-to-be.

"A couple months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery," the Kardashian sister explained, "It's super rare—the condition that he had—but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it.” She then took a moment to express her gratitude that everything went right in the end. But when the star learned that baby Rocky had developed the fluid once again even after the surgery, she once again became full of fears. "The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back,” she further revealed in the confessional, reiterating the power of positive thinking that helped her get into the right mindset during the pregnancy. She turned to the documentary from 2017 called Heal, which centered around the “power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health.”

To initiate a faster recovery, Kourtney revealed that she would talk to the baby daily and say her prayers, which did do miracles as the fluid was completely gone and never returned.

Her labor was shown in the series, where the viewers could also see Travis, much tensed. "I don't want him to come out early. I want to make sure his lungs are perfect—everything's perfect,” expressed the singer on camera. But all their worries had vanished once baby Rocky came into the world on November 1, a moment his mother described as “surreal.”

Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker on Father's Day

Kourtney posted a sweet tribute for her husband Travis on this Father’s Day, with posts of the latter with their son. She shares 3 children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick as well, but no wishes from her end incurred fury amongst fans and viewers, many of them accusing her of deliberately making this move.

