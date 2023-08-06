What Led to Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes' Shocking Divorce After Just 13 Months of Marriage?

Sophia Bush , known for playing Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. from Seasons 1 to 4, and entrepreneur Grant Hughes , started dating in May 2020. They got engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sophia had a clear vision for her wedding dress inspired by a Monique Lhuillier dress she saw on Lake Como. She wanted a personalized version with a 'heritage print,' combining flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy to honor their families' heritage.

Before Grant, Sophia was married to her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006. She also dated her Chicago P.D. co-star, Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead from Seasons 1 to 10, from 2014 to 2015.

Sophia and Grant celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2023. But unfortunately, after 13 months of marriage, Sophia filed for divorce from Grant on August 4, 2023.

Why did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes divorce?

Actress Sophia Bush filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, after just 13 months of marriage, as per legal documents obtained by People magazine on August 4, 2023. They had been friends for 10 years and connected during COVID over their shared passion for community service. Despite the split, they continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends. Both of them founded the Bush Hughes Foundation For Progress in 2022.

A close friend of Sophia revealed that she believed in the sanctity of marriage, but Chad didn't share the same vision, leading to their breakup. It's surprising to see Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes part ways so soon after getting married.

Sophia also changed her Instagram bio, removing the name "Hughes." On August 3, 2023, she posted a mysterious quote on her Instagram Story: "Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you're something special. That you can't be replaced. Your heart, mind, conversation, and care are irreplaceable."

On the day of filing for divorce, she shared another cryptic quote: "Nothing is ever too early or too late. What is meant for you will come in its own time."