What Left Taylor Swift Fans In Tears As She Played Rare Songs In Her Setlist For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift means surprise and it’s something she has been giving every time. The most important thing is fans love what she does on stage. From taking care of her fans who are in need to congratulating newly engaged couples in her concerts– after all, a concert of dreams and the blend of everything one could wish for– her shows offer everything. On her recent Edinburgh show, she made her fans emotional once again as she performed a few surprise songs but this time it’s more surprise within.

Taylor Swift surprises Edinburgh fans with mashups and possible Travis Kelce shoutout

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Edinburgh left fans both emotional and surprised. During the second show, the singer included a special acoustic segment featuring two unique mashups of rarely performed songs.

Taylor's three-hour-long performance featured over 45 songs from her extensive discography, but it was the unexpected song choices that truly astonished the audience.

The surprise acoustic set featured a guitar mashup of The Bolter from The Tortured Poets Department and Getaway Car from Reputation. This selection particularly moved the crowd.

But the surprises didn't stop there. Swift switched to the piano for another mashup, this time combining All of the Girls You Loved Before from Lover with the nostalgic Crazier from the Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack.

While the exact meaning behind the song selections remains unclear, some fans speculated a possible shoutout to NFL star Travis Kelce. Social media buzzed with theories. Fans think that these are not random picks but it offered a picture-perfect whole story of their relationship and as they say, it was a beautiful time.

Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans in Edinburgh

As they say, gratitude should be the attitude; Taylor Swift always expresses her gratification to her fans for attending her shows in record-breaking numbers. The singer praised her Scottish audience, saying they “blew me away” following three consecutive sold-out performances in the city. Swift performed at Murrayfield Stadium for three consecutive sold-out shows, which were hailed as "the most highly attended stadium shows in Scottish history."

She shared a series of photos from the concerts on Instagram, and in her post, she wrote, “Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row 🤯 and for all the ways you made us feel right at home.” She concluded her message with, “Love you, all 220,000 of you!!! 🤍,” along with several photos of her performing at Murrayfield Stadium.

The Edinburgh shows marked the beginning of the UK leg of the Eras Tour. The three-night shows kicked off on Friday, June 7th, and concluded on Sunday, June 9th. During the opening night, Swift addressed the audience, mentioning it had been nearly a decade since she last performed in Scotland, and expressed her excitement about the shows.

Following her Edinburgh concerts, Taylor is scheduled to perform three nights in a row at Anfield Stadium from Thursday to Saturday. After this, she will have a single show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18, followed by three consecutive shows at London’s Wembley Stadium from June 21 to 23.

Additionally, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will host Taylor for three nights. Swift will return to London in August to conclude the UK and European leg of the Eras Tour.

