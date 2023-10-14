What made Joe Jonas dismiss Miami divorce case with Sophie Turner after posting a cryptic message?

Joe Jonas has officially filed for the dismissal of his Miami divorce case, following a cryptic Instagram post. This decision comes after Joe and Sophie Turner reached a temporary agreement after four days of mediation about the custody of their two daughters. They will now share custody of their children. Their shared statement on the matter reads, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to have reached a custody agreement: Reports

Joe Jonas' mysterious message on Instagram

In addition to this, Joe Jonas posted a mysterious message on his Instagram Stories that read, "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing."

ALSO READ: Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporary schedule for daughters through early 2024 amid custody battle? Report suggests so

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to have reached a custody agreement: Reports