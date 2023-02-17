What made Jonathan Majors aka Kang the Conqueror almost walk out of his first meeting with Marvel Studios?

Jonathan Majors features as Kang the Conqueror in the latest movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . This marks Majors’ debut in MCU as the dangerous villain who can travel through time. But do you know that the actor almost ended up walking out of his first meeting with Marvel Studios? Yes, you read that right! Scroll below to find out why.

In an interview with Vanity Fair (via Deadline), Jonathan Majors revealed that he was just about to walk out of his first meeting with Marvel, as he had been waiting for too long and they were busy. Recalling the time, he told the publication, “I hope this doesn’t bite me in the a**, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]. This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’”

However, before he could walk out of the building, he was told that casting director Sarah Finn would come. So, Majors shared, that he stayed and had a chat with Finn. He also said that the conversation about him playing Kang happened three years after this incident.

Jonathan Majors receives praise for his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3

Audience and critics have showered praise on Jonathan Majors for his performance as Kang in the new Ant-Man movie. In fact, he has also been dubbed as ‘the best villain’ in MCY by fans on Twitter.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Majors with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Kathryn Newton, released in theatres today on February 17.