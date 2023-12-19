What made Kim Kardashian release years-old receipts after being called out? Exploring the hygiene drama between Kim and Khloe

The Kardashian family is not known to be very subtle when it comes to sparring publicly about the strangest of things. This time it’s Khloe and Kim Kardashian exchanging blows. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Kim posted a screenshot of Khloe’s Instagram story.

The story, featuring Khloe’s kids Tatum and True, looked like any other sweet picture of siblings chilling out on the couch. While True can be seen busy on her iPad with her headphones on, 1-year-old Tatum seemed to be having fun with his elder sister. However, what Kim wrote over the stories sparked an exchange. Pointing out little Tatum’s shoes on the couch, Kim wrote, “Wow Wow Wow What a hypocrite @khloekardashian is.”

What is the drama around the sofa and the shoes of the Kardashian sisters?

Not letting her nephews’ pic slide, Kim posted multiple stories, zooming in further and further on the shoes of Tatum. In the following stories, she called out the “hypocritical” nature of Khloe, citing screenshots from various articles where Kim was called out by Khloe for her habit of keeping her footwear on while sitting on the couches during the shooting of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the articles, Kim was pointed out multiple times for her “nastiest” habit.

However, acknowledging her mistake, Kim wrote “I know, I know!! Horrible, disgusting, awful habit.” Furthermore, she expressed how she has “realized how important this is,” now that she herself has “nice couches.”

Khloe, on the other hand, did not let Kim’s stories slide either. Putting up Instagram stories of her own, Khloe called her sister insane, saying “OMG, you are insane! Lol.” Defending her son’s picture, she specified that the shoes he could be seen donning were “brand new,” and hence, not a problem.

Khloe Kardashian’s recent post about her son Tatum

In a recent post, Khloe posted a video of her with her son Tatum, where the kid can be seen wiping the floor with tissue with his mother. Visibly, it showed her effort towards teaching her kids important lessons for life. “We are never too young to start cleaning. my little man will know how to do it all,” read the accompanying caption.

The Good American co-founder shares both her kids with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. On the other hand, Kim has four children, two sons and two daughters, with ex-husband Kanye West.

