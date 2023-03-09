What made Michelle Yeoh delete her Instagram post that mentioned Cate Blanchett's Oscar wins?

Michelle Yeoh has deleted her Instagram post about the lack of diversity in the Best Actress Wins at the Academy Awards, hours after posting it. Here’s why.

What was Michelle Yeoh’s Instagram post about?

On Tuesday, during the final hours of voting for the 2023 Oscars, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actor, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category, took to her Instagram space and shared screenshots of a Vogue article written by Radhika Seth, titled, “It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?”

One of the many paragraphs shared by Michelle featured a mention of two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category this year for her performance as a skilled conductor Lydia Tar in the film Tar. The article argued that Blanchett already has two Academy Award wins to her credit - for best supporting actress for The Aviator in 2005, and best actress for Blue Jasmine in 2014). And while a third win might cement her position as an ‘industry titan’, the article asked if people need any more confirmation other than her ‘expansive and unparalleled’ body of work.

Not only this, the article contrasted Blanchett’s win to that of Michelle Yeoh, and argued that an Oscar for the Malaysian actress would mean that her name will always follow the prefix ‘Academy Award Winner’ and would help her in getting more fleshed out roles after being ‘criminally underused’ in the industry for a decade.

Why did Michelle Yeoh face backlash for her Instagram post?

However, soon after sharing the post on Instagram, Michelle Yeoh deleted her Instagram post after she faced backlash from fans.

Fans were quick to point out that Yeoh’s post could be a violation of the Academy’s rules, especially rule number 11 about “References to Other Nominees.” It states that “any tactic that singles out ‘the competition’ by name or title is expressly forbidden.”

While some fans supported Yeoh and said that she has the right to mention this, and emphasized that the article also talks about representation at large, others were of the opinion that the argument regarding Cate Blanchett’s Oscar wins should not hold ground.

The Academy has not made any statement about the issue as of yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Michelle Yeoh dropped F-word at SAG Awards 2023 as she gets emotional? Find out details