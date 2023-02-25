What made Paris Hilton keep her abortion in the 20s a 'secret'?

Paris Hilton had a candid moment during her interview with the February issue of Glamour magazine where she spoke about the darkest time of her life, which she never shared publicly due to "shame" and rather kept a secret. As the world is changing, people are becoming more open-minded, which is what motivated Paris Hilton to come forward and talk about her past, which she had buried, thinking she would never dig it back up. Paris spoke openly about the sexual assault she had as a teenager, saying, "This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around it."

Paris Hilton’s interview with Glamour magazine about her past. "I was a kid, and I was not ready for that." Paris Hilton spoke about this after Roe v. Wade abortion ruling made her feel motivated to share her abortion story in front of the public. Otherwise, she had hidden this news as a matter of "shame." Later, Paris Hilton went on to talk about a woman’s body and their rights towards it. "I think it is important," she said. “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body—why should there be a law based on that?” she added. "It’s your body, your choice, and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.,” concluded Paris Hilton. Paris chose surrogacy because her pregnancy in her early twenties, which she had gotten past back gushing in front of her eyes, and the trauma she went through during the abortion couldn't prepare her for having another child. Hilton also spoke widely about the sexual harassment she faced in Utah. Dark childhood stories that she had always kept hidden were all revealed in a candid moment.