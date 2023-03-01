What made Prince Harry 'snap' at Meghan Markle at the beginning of their relationship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was a magical event. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, met in the summer of 2016. But the grass is always greener on the other side. Yes, you read that right! The early years of Harry and Meghan’s relationship were not so smooth. The duo has gotten into trouble due to the differences in American and British dialects. Harry has once revealed how language discrepancies and cultural differences between him and Meghan made the relationship problematic at some point. Not just that, The Duke of Sussex snapped at Meghan Markle and started speaking harshly at that time. Even Harry’s autobiography Spare delves deeper into the "tensions" that cultural differences caused their marriage.

The former military pilot and Suits actress kicked off their relationship in 2016 and are now proud parents to son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The couple has stepped down from royal duties and left the UK in 2020 to move to California. Since then, the couple has been very open about their strained relationship with the royal family members, from a Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ to Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’.

Harry on “The Late Show” by Stephen Colbert

Recently, The Late Show host Stephen asked several questions to Harry like what his favorite sandwich is. To which, the Duke of Sussex replied that he loves cheese and ham toastie. Stephen got confused by Harry’s answer and asked if toastie meant panini press. Harry said he is very careful about these questions because of the difference in American and British languages. He further added that this has got him and Meghan into trouble at the beginning of their relationship. Check out this video of Prince Harry on "The Late Show".

Also read: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suing South Park after recent episode’s ruthless dig at the royal couple? | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Is Prince Harry resorting to drinking again due to endless drama with The Royal family? Find out | PINKVILLA