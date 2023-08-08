What major injury did Kim Kardashian suffer that made her skip gym for weeks? Makeup mogul reveals

Kim Kardashian, the influential star of The Kardashians, has taken to social media to share a surprising health setback she encountered just weeks ago. Despite the challenges, Kardashian is already making an impressive comeback, thanks to her unwavering determination and the support of her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. The reality TV icon recently opened up about her shoulder injury and how she's getting back on track.

A road to recovery for Kim Kardashian: Shoulder injury revealed

In an Instagram Story post, Kardashian candidly revealed, "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" This unexpected injury left the media mogul temporarily sidelined from her usual fitness routine.

Kim Kardashian's trainer to the rescue: Melissa Alcantara's rehabilitation regimen

Facing this setback head-on, Kim Kardashian turned to her dedicated trainer, Melissa Alcantara, for guidance and support. Alcantara, known as Fitgurlmel on social media, has not only been by Kardashian's side throughout her fitness journey but also understands the challenges of shoulder injuries firsthand. The duo has been diligently working on a tailored recovery routine to help Kardashian regain her strength and flexibility.

From Met Gala controversy to resilience: Kim Kardashian's fitness journey

Kim Kardashian and Melissa Alcantara's fitness partnership has spanned several years and undergone its share of public scrutiny. Alcantara famously defended Kardashian against criticism of her waist-cinching Met Gala dress, highlighting the TV personality's rigorous dedication to her workouts. The training regimen, comprising targeted sessions for different muscle groups and regular cardio, demonstrates Kardashian's commitment to her health and physique.

Kim Kardashian's strong comeback and continued resilience

As Kim Kardashian works diligently to regain her fitness prowess, her journey serves as a testament to her unwavering determination and the guidance of her dedicated trainer, Melissa Alcantara. Despite setbacks and external criticism, Kardashian remains focused on her well-being and her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As the star makes her triumphant return to the gym, fans are eagerly following her progress and rooting for her comeback success.

