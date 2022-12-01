What makes Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ‘more of a bada*s’?

Fans of Never Have I Ever are always curious to know about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character Devi’s happening love life, whether it be Team Paxton Vs. Team Ben or even Devi learning to love herself. But, enough about the Maitreyi’s reel life! Here is all you need to know about the actress’s real life and her relationship history. In a recent interview, hosted by Laverne Cox on her show If We're Being Honest, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan revealed that, unlike Devi, she isn't that obsessed about her love life in real life.

During her candid chat with Laverne Cox, Maitreyi shared, “The other day, I said to Mindy [Kaling], I think I'm just more of a bada*s when I'm single.” She explained, "Right now in my life, I am so happy just doing me and being there for myself." While Maitreyi’s character Devi in the popular high school drama is all about a messy love triangle, Ramakrishnan confessed that she was in her last serious relationship in High School.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan WANTS "someone who understands" her

When asked what she wants in her potential partner, she expressed "I'm very much so a personality person," she added. "If you get that banter with me, you can read my face perfectly, I don't care if you're a boy, girl or in between. You are my person, and you are just the package that that person comes in. I'm very much about the personality and I don't really do labels for attraction."

Turns out, just like the rest of us, the actress is looking for someone "who understands" her.