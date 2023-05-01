What Mark Wahlberg and his family are up to now after leaving Hollywood?

Hollywood is known as the number one movie industry in the world. Although, in the last few years, a slew of celebrities left the city of stars and moved to somewhere else. One big actor who recently left Hollywood is Mark Wahlberg. The ‘Spenser Confidential’ star has relocated himself and his family to Las Vegas, Nevada for a "fresh start." Now that the Wahlbergs have settled in Sin City, he lately detailed how the transition has gone for them.

Mark Wahlberg after moving to Las Vegas from Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg and his wife of 14 years, American model Rhea Durham, and their four children, Ella (19), Michael (16), Brendan (14), and Grace (12), left Hollywood for Vegas in 2022. Wahlberg has called Las Vegas "the best of both worlds," referring to it as an amazing tourist destination and a welcoming atmosphere for him and his family.

After spending a good amount of time in Los Angeles to create his profession, it appears that the actor has finally settled in nicely in his new home and does not wish to go back. The ‘Father Stu’ actor says his family is “thriving” and this new change is having a positive impact on his kids.

About Mark Wahlberg

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the American actor, Mark Wahlberg, has worked across different genres, including comedy, action, and drama. The actor has received several accolades throughout his career, including a BAFTA Award and nominations for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2000, the actor appeared in several big-budget films such as Planet of the Apes, The Perfect Storm, and The Italian Job. By 2010, the actor had landed several other successful comedy roles with Daddy’s Home, The Other Guys, Ted, to name a few. He has also appeared as the chief protagonist in the Transformers live-action franchises, Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

