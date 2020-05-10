From What Men Want to Murder Mystery, best comedy films of 2019 to lift your mood amidst the lockdown

Here's a list of best comedy films of 2019 to keep you covered and lift your mood during the lockdown.

With the global Coronavirus pandemic that broke out in 2020, cinema halls, production houses, and all forms of entertainment put their shutters down. The year began with Coronavirus spreading its claws to take different parts of the globe in its clutches. Originated in China's Wuhan city, the dreadful virus slowly took over several parts of the world. It comes as a piece of sad news to all the cinema lovers who were waiting for their favourite films to release. Almost all the movies scheduled for the early 2020 release have been pushed back to next year or later. Scoob, Arkansas, The Lovebirds, The Prom, The Kissing Booth 2, and other promised comedies have been postponed until further notice.

However, here comes the good part! While we are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming films mentioned in our wishlist, we can also rerun the best comedies of 2019 until we get done with the lockdown and everything returns to normal. Movie buffs might be sulking at the moment, but re-watching classic comedies are a good way to lift your mood amidst the pandemic. Social distancing is a must to follow at the moment so why not laugh it out through the bumpy ride rather than sitting back and being grumpy? From What Men Want to Murder Mystery, here's a list of best comedy movies in 2019 to keep you covered during the lockdown:

Murder Mystery

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Murder Myster follows the story of a couple that gets caught up in a murder investigation of an elderly billionaire after his son invites them to their yacht party. As the couple is the only outsider in the family get together at the yacht, they become the prime suspects of the murder. However, the innocent couple takes it upon them to resolve the mystery behind the murder and find out the killer. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's punchlines are to die for!

Isn't that Romantic

What would you do if you suddenly wake up to find yourself in a real-life romantic comedy? That's the plot of the story. The film revolves around Rebel Wilson aka Natalie who wakes up in an alternate universe after being knocked unconscious during a subway mugging. Always skeptical about love, her life turns upside down when she realises her life has become a romantic comedy with her being the leading lady of the rom-com. The film also features Liam Hemsworth and Jonas.

Always Be My Maybe

Let's admit it, the cheesier it gets, the more we fall in love with a rom-com! The film follows the story of two childhood sweethearts who cross each other's path and reconnect after 15 years. A fall out that happened years ago got them out of touch but the moment they meet again, you can't deny there's still the same spark and maybe they're meant for each other.

What Men Want

The film revolves around a woman who after being overpowered by men for years together, gains prominence and becomes a female sports agent in the male-dominated industry. She finds a magic potion with which she is able to hear men's thoughts and uses it to her advantage.

Someone Great

A complete contrast of conventional rom-com where a girl and a guy meet and fall in love, Someone Great is the after story when the girl gets dumped by her boyfriend but unlike others, she goes after her dreams and gets her dream job in San Francisco. But before leaving, she decides to have the night of her life with her best friends and parties hard in New York City, the kind that we'd definitely like to be invited the next time.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Watching zombies is always fun! Be it horror or comedy. The film revolves around Zombieland survivors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock who on a mission to kill evolved zombies while struggling with their emotional battles, ten years after their adventurous stint at the Zombie land. The American zombie comedy is a perfect blend of horror and comedy, keeping you at the edge of your seats.

Good Boys

The American coming-of-age comedy will remind you of all the teen drama that you went through back at school. Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some tips. When they fail to come up with a good strategy, Max decides to use his father's drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. Its trouble when the boys lose the drone and they skip school in order to find it before Max's dad can figure out what happened.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×