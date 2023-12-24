What message has Shailene Woodley sent to all her exes on Christmas? Fault in Our Stars actress hilariously reveals

Actress Shailene Woodley , known for her roles in films like The Fault in Our Stars and the TV series Big Little Lies, has sent a cheeky Christmas message to all her ex-boyfriends. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old star opened up about her dating history and poked fun at arguments with past partners.

Woodley, who rose to fame as a teenager with her starring role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, has had high-profile relationships with rugby player Ben Volavola and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, she remains tight-lipped about her love life. "I never talk about relationships I'm in or that are finished," she told British GQ earlier this month.

During the interview, Woodley was asked about her thoughts on the Christmas season. "I got my first Christmas gift this year, which was very nice. Usually, the only thing I want for Christmas is for nobody to ask me what I want," she said.

When pressed further about what she meant by that, the actress shared her cheeky message for ex-boyfriends. "I said 'I hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas, and I remember the Christmas arguments we used to have - hopefully you don't have those this year,'" Woodley revealed, laughing. "It was very passive-aggressive, and I wanted them to feel slightly uncomfortable," she said.

Shailene Woodley's past relationships and arguments

Woodley has never publicly dated many actors, keeping her relationships mostly out of the spotlight. However, she was in high-profile relationships with rugby player Ben Volavola from 2017 to 2020 and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2020 to 2022. Sources close to the actress say the breakups were amicable, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

The Fault in Our Stars actress is known to be private about her personal life but opened up about past relationship tensions in this recent interview. "Christmas is usually not the most loving family situation for most people. There's usually some kind of argument that happens at some point during the holiday season," she told British GQ.

Woodley said she wanted to acknowledge this in her message to exes. "I was basically saying, 'I remember those, and I'm glad you don't have to experience it this year.' It was very tongue-in-cheek but also not. I was trying to be cute but also not," she said. The actress' funny revelation about her Christmas message led to headlines and laughter from fans online, as reported by the New York Post and US Magazine.

Focus on acting career

While Woodley remains tight-lipped about her dating history, she has had a successful acting career spanning over 15 years. She rose to fame as a teenager starring in ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008-2013. This led to more mature roles in films like The Fault in Our Stars, which cemented her status as a talented young actress, as noted in a 2014 Hollywood Reporter article.

More recently, she has starred in HBO's Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Woodley is known for choosing complex roles in independent films rather than big-budget blockbusters. She says she remains focused on honing her craft through interesting projects rather than seeking fame or relationships, according to a 2020 interview with Decider.

In conclusion, Shailene Woodley sent a lighthearted yet pointed Christmas message to her ex-boyfriends this year, poking fun at past relationship tensions and arguments. In a rare interview, the private actress opened up about her dating history while maintaining her signature wit. Fans found the revelation entertaining, but Woodley remained focused on following her acting passions, not fame.

