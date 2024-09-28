What Movie Did Maggie Smith Win Her First Oscar For? Role Explored Amid Actress' Passing At 89

Maggie Smith, who is widely known for her portrayal in the Harry Potter movie franchise, passed away on September 27, leaving behind a legacy of great acting skills. One of the film projects where she had her skills depicted in the best way was The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

For those unversed this film even made the British actress win her first-ever Oscar. Talking about the movie project, it happens to be a drama film from 1969.

The feature was directed by Ronald Neame, while the screenplay was done by Jay Pearsson Allen. Smith played the titular role of Jean Brodie, a teacher at the school called Marcia Blaine. The story was shown to be from the 1930s, with the school being in Edinburgh.

Smith’s character in this film was somewhat of an open-minded teacher who usually goes beyond the curriculum of the school and romanticizes fascist leaders such as Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco.

In this film, Maggie Smith’s role is also focused on girls who are mouldable, eventually having them in her "Brodie Set." In this "Brodie Set," the teacher is also shown to have four 12-year-old junior school girls named Jenny, Sandy, and Monica, as well as Mary.

While Maggie Smith’s Brodie and her Brodie Set are often shown enjoying their time at art museums as well as theatre and also have picnics on the school lawn, they grab the attention of the school's headmistress Emmaline Mackay.

Mackay is a character that holds a grudge against Brodie, while on the other hand, the film also has a music teacher and choirmaster, Gordon Lowther, who supports Brodie and her views towards the world.

The character of Lowther was played by Gordon Jackson, while Mackay was portrayed by Celia Johnson.

The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Song—Original for the Picture, Jean, Music and Lyrics by Rod McKuen, as well as for Best Actress Maggie Smith, while winning only the latter.

The saddening news of Maggie Smith’s passing was first announced by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, per The Guardian.

“She passed away peacefully in the hospital early this morning, Friday, 27 September,” their statement read.

Many actors such as Michael Caine, Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Bonneville and Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to the legendary actress.

Meanwhile, a tribute from King Charles and Queen Camilla read, “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances.”

Maggie Smith has won two Oscars and eight BAFTAs through her prolific acting career. The actress passed away at age 89.

