What prompted Cameron Diaz to advocate separate bedrooms for married couples?

Cameron Diaz recently made waves by suggesting married couples should normalize sleeping in separate bedrooms. The actress said having one's own sleeping space preserves autonomy and ultimately strengthens romantic bonds. Diaz's candid comments come after finding better rest and relationship happiness since swapping shared beds with husband Benji Madden for personal quarters.

Diaz: Separate Rooms Preserve Identity While Asleep

Speaking on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Cameron Diaz opened up about her boundary-setting sleeping habits. “We have a two-bedroom house...For the first eight years of our relationship, we did not spend one night apart,” Diaz explained about life with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden. However, struggling with poor sleep made her realize “I really need to sleep in a way where I felt like myself." The actress advocated for couples to value personal space, saying separate rooms provide “so much intimacy” by preserving individual identity while at rest.

Madden Supported Diaz’s Proposal After Noting Her Fatigue

According to Diaz, Benji Madden immediately backed her suggestion for separate sleeping quarters after growing concerned over her profound exhaustion. “He was like, ‘I support you 100 percent. Do whatever you need to do for you,’” Diaz recalled. The musician additionally embraced having his bedroom sanctuary for uninterrupted songwriting sessions. Diaz said separating at bedtime instantly improved their sleep, energy, and connection: "Our sex life has been so much better since we had our own bedrooms...we appreciate each other more.”

Diaz Believes Joint Sleeping Fosters Unhealthy Codependency

Cameron Diaz traces her firm belief in couples maintaining private bedrooms back to her parents’ dynamic. “My parents were married for over 40 years, and they had separate rooms for the last 20 years," she revealed. Diaz feels their model allowed cherishing distinct identities outside the relationship, warding off resentments. She argued many modern couples wrongly equate constant togetherness with true intimacy - especially while unconscious for hours nightly. "There's so much dependency...that you can have just being physically dependent on another person,” Diaz contended about bed-sharing potentially causing interdependence bleeding into unhealthy codependency.

Reaction Polarized Over Diaz's Call For Rethinking Marital Norms

Unsurprisingly, Cameron Diaz's comments about reexamining traditional husband-wife sleeping habits quickly stirred debate. Some voices strongly pushed back against her stance, arguing spouses dividing bedrooms risks emotional distance and temptations toward infidelity. However, numerous mental health experts affirmed Diaz’s viewpoints, saying separate sleeping spaces could foster better rest, self-knowledge, and libido for some couples - factors all benefiting the relationship. A few commentators noted studies showing one partner’s restless sleep decreasing the other’s sleep quality by over 50%- making separate rooms pragmatic.

Diaz Sparks Dialogue Around Rethinking Assumed Norms

While hardly an unconditional mandate, Cameron Diaz’s endorsement of married couples occasionally if not routinely sleeping apart undeniably challenged conventional wisdom. Her willingness to question ingrained assumptions around marital dynamics aligns with the actress’ long-held image as an independent spirit guided by her compass. By revealing what strengthened her partnership, Diaz prompted important cultural conversations around conscious interdependence versus complacent codependency in long-term relationships. Exact sleeping logistics matter far less than couples ensuring their bonds empower each individual’s growth.

