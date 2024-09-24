What Role Did Brad Pitt Play In Friends? Find Out As Actor Reunites With Costar Courteney Cox

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Brad Pitt and Courteney Cox reunited at the Rock4EB charity event in Malibu, California. This was a rare occasion because it brought together celebrities from many fields to support a worthy cause. Pitt and Cox posed for a picture at the event, recalling their connection from the classic sitcom Friends.

The event, hosted by Judd Apatow, began at 4 p.m. local time on a private property. Attendees included Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, as well as singer Pink and actress Kaley Cuoco.

Pink and Dallas Green performed during the evening, which also included dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction. Rock4EB strives to fund research and find a treatment for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin illness. The initiative has been active since 2013.

Brad Pitt made a guest appearance on Friends during the eighth season. The episode, The One with the Rumor, aired in November 2001. Pitt played Will Colbert, a high school friend of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). Will was a member of the I Hate Rachel club, which added humor and drama to the story.

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show during the filming. Their marriage lasted five years before they divorced in 2005, and they have remained friends since.

During a promotion for the Friends reunion special on HBO Max, Aniston recalled Pitt's role on the show, saying, "Mr. Pitt was wonderful." Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said, "He was fantastic," and Cox nodded in agreement.

While attending the Rock4EB event, Cox spoke with PEOPLE about Friends' upcoming 30th anniversary. She was amazed at how rapidly time had passed since the show initially aired. "It's just insane to me because it feels like time goes so fast and I don't realize it," she said.

Cox acknowledged the cultural impact of her character, Monica Geller, saying, "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?" Despite her hectic schedule, she revealed that she hadn't watched an episode of Friends in a while. She couldn't stop watching it anytime she came across it. She said that the show was great.

Every joke held up, all of the characters were fantastic, and they had the best writers in the world. She added that she considers herself fortunate that it has been passed down through generations and that's very fortunate.

