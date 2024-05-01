What Role Did Brian McCardie Play In Line Of Duty? Character Explored As Actor Passes Away At 59

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder, sexual harassment, and death.

Brian McCardie, known for his roles in Blood of My Blood and Line of Duty, died at the age of 59. The actor passed away at his home on Sunday, April 28, according to his sister, Sarah McCardie. In an interview with the BBC, the actor's family expressed shock at McCardie's passing and described him as a great man.

The makers of Line of Duty also released a statement mourning the actor’s loss. It read, "Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he had as Tommy Hunter is testament to the power of his performance.”

It further stated, "Off screen, Brian couldn't have been more different from the character he played—he was warm, funny, and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Exploration of Brian McCardie’s character in Line of Duty

Brian McCardie portrayed the role of John Thomas 'Tommy' Hunter in the series Line of Duty. The character was based in Scotland and was born into a criminally active family. Years later, his family moved to an unnamed city. Following in his family's footsteps, Hunter was involved in crimes, unlike his sister, who could not stand for what the family was known for.

At the age of 14, Tommy sexually harassed his sister, leaving her pregnant. Soon, Samantha gave birth to her daughter, Joanne Davidson, who, in the later seasons, was forced to join the world of crime.

After becoming the senior kingpin of his criminal organization, Hunter hired a teenager, Matthew Cottan, to work as a golf caddy at the Edge Golf Park. But Cottan's boss also introduces him to the world of crime; subsequently, he joins the Central Police to serve as Tommy's insider.

Following his arrest by the police in series 1, it is eventually revealed in later episodes of the show that Hunter was murdered.

Brian McCardie’s Filmography

Brian McCardie stepped into the film industry in 1989 with an appearance in an episode of EastEnders. The following year, he debuted in a film called Forget About Me, portraying Bunny. Between 1991 and 1992, the actor played PC Ronnie Barker in the show Waterfront Beats, and in 1995, he landed his breakthrough role in the hit film Rob Roy.

Portraying varied characters onscreen for years, Brian signed up to play Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, which called for applause from the audiences and the critics. McCardie acted in the show for two years. In 2021, the actor appeared in BBC One’s three-part series Time alongside Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

Brian McCardie was fond of writing poems and held poetry reads at multiple venues occasionally.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

