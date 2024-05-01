What Role Did Brian McCardie Play In Rob Roy? Find Out Amid Actor's Sudden Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Rob Roy fame Brian McCardie passed away at 59.

On Sunday, the Scottish actor “suddenly passed away” at his home, and the late actor’s sister announced the unfortunate news on X. The iconic 1995 action flick featured McCardie as the beloved younger brother to Liam Neeson’s charismatic and daring Robert Roy.

Brian McCardie’s untimely demise at 59

On April 28, the Line of Duty actor took his last breath, as announced by his sister Sarah McCardie on X. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59). Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 28th April,” she tweeted.

He was a dear son, brother, and uncle who touched many lives with his passion for work and real life. “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives,” she added.

She expressed the grief that his untimely demise left on his near and dear ones, who will “miss him greatly.”

Some of McCardie’s memorable roles

Gone but never forgotten! The Rob Roy actor has left an incredible legacy that will remain etched into the hearts of people and the history of cinema. Apart from his incredibly emotional performance as Alasdair MacGregor in Rob Roy, he was part of shows like Shameless and Outlander.

Gang leader turned police informant Tommy Hunter in the hit series Line of Duty is amongst his memorable roles. Other British series like Crime, The Tower, Time, Domina, and the miniseries Rebellion are part of his filmography.

He also played Scottish soccer legend Dave Mackay in The Damned United, starring Michael Sheen as Leeds United coach Brian Clough. McCardie also worked in Speed 2: Cruise Control, 200 Cigarettes, Ghosts, Caton-Jones’ Our Ladies and Damaged, amongst many others.