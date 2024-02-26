What Role Did Chris Gauthier Play In Once Upon A Time? Exploring Character Amid Actor’s Demise At 48

Following a brief illness, Canadian actor Chris Gauthier sadly passed away on February 23, 2024. The confirmation of the 48-year-old actor's untimely passing came through a message shared by Chad Colvin on Facebook. "A world without you in it is a much darker place," he wrote. Furthermore, Chris Gauthier’s representatives also confirmed the news and shared a statement:

“We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. The statement further continued: "On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier has an impressive array of acting roles across various TV shows, including Supernatural, Harper’s Island, and Joe Pickett. However, he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of William Smee in Once Upon a Time, a character inspired by Peter Pan, spanning 14 episodes.

Additionally, he has showcased his talent in films like 40 Days and 40 Nights. Notably, he has also graced the screen in numerous Hallmark Christmas movies, such as The Christmas Promise, Three Wise Men and a Baby, and most recently, Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, released last October. Let's take a moment and explore his role in Once Upon a Time.

Who was William Smee? Details about Chris Gauthier’s role in Once Upon A Time

Following the tragic passing of actor Gauthier on February 23, 2024, fans are reflecting on his portrayal of William Smee in Once Upon A Time. Smee, a character known for his involvement in stealing magical items, becomes entangled in a gripping storyline when he strikes a deal with the Dark One, Rumplestiltskin. In exchange for a magic bean, Rumplestiltskin offers to grant Smee immortality. The season unfolds with Smee's endeavors to acquire the magic bean, captivating the audience with his struggles and challenges.Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the show received several nominations and awards, including the People's Choice Award in 2012 and the 2011 Satellite Award.

More about Chris Gauthier’s role in Once Upon A Time Season 2

In Season 2 of the series, William, portrayed by Chris Gauthier, was depicted as working for Belle's father, Moe, and was involved in kidnapping Belle as part of Moe's scheme. Returning once more in Season 3, William rejoins the rest of the characters as they venture back to the Enchanted Forest.

Drawing inspiration from the character Mr. Smee from "Peter and Wendy," Chris Gauthier's portrayal earned him several accolades throughout the show's seven-season run from 2011 to 2018. Once Upon A Time, which aired on ABC, captivated audiences with its fantasy adventure drama set in a magical realm.

Alongside Chris Gauthier, the series featured a talented ensemble cast, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas, Jared S. Gilmore, and Raphael Sbarge.

Following the announcement of Chris' passing, social media platforms have become a space for users to express their grief over his loss. He will always be remembered for his iconic characters on screen.