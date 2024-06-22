What Role Did Daisy Ridley Play In Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? Find Out As Actress Shares Reaction To Seeing Herself On Disneyland Ride

Daisy Ridley, popularly known as Rey Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, recently had a memorable trip to Disneyland. On Instagram Stories, June 21st, the 32- year-old actress shared her enthusiasm and incredulity of such an event.

A surprise from Star Wars

Ridley had an incredible experience at Disneyland when she hopped on the Star Wars: Rise of Resistance ride. During the pre-show, she captured a video of herself where Rey appeared on the screen, encouraging visitors to join forces and defeat the First Order for the Resistance.

At some point in that video clip, Ridley acknowledges her amazement by stating that “Being IN the (top rated!) ride at Disneyland is MAD!!!” Her real surprise and delight could be clearly seen in the way she looked straight into the camera with her face full of wonders.

An unforgettable meeting

Additionally, after completing a pre-show activity, she shared an image where she was talking to a Star Wars cast member at Disneyland. The photo was captioned, “Surrealist!!! Ft. Philader, the best Disneyland tour guide there ever was.” This made her visit even more unforgettable because it added something extra to her magical experience.

Ridley told PEOPLE magazine during an exclusive interview last February that she actually took some props from their completed movies home with her.

A few items among them are a lightsaber, Dark Rey’s ring, and autographed sheet music by John Williams, the composer of the films' score. Daisy said, “They’re all in a very safe location.”

Daisy Ridley, as Rey, appeared in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. In April 2023, at the Star Wars Celebration held in London, fans were pleased with the news that Ridley will return to her role in a new Star Wars movie. This upcoming film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will concentrate on the rebuilding of the new Jedi order.

Fans are still thrilled with Ridley’s Disneyland adventure and her ongoing association with Star Wars, which continues to keep alive the aura of a distant galaxy.

