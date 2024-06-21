What Role Did Donald Sutherland Play In The Hunger Games? Character Explored Amid Actor's Passing At 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Donald Sutherland, the veteran Canadian thespian, active for over fifty years in the cinema industry, has died after suffering from a long illness at age 88.

He played the main antagonist Coryo or President Corionalus Snow in The Hunger Games trilogy. Snow is also the protagonist of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Revisiting the late actor Donald Sutherland's The Hunger Games character

Donald Sutherland’s role as the cruel leader of Panem is among his most recognized performances. With a stellar performance from Sutherland, it demonstrates his talent of depicting multifaceted and severe personalities.

Contrary to the book’s account of a small and slender man, Sutherland’s lofty height of six foot four inchwith an auspicious air of dignity brought in a unique and intimidating interpretation to the character. His version of Corionalus Snow, frequently dressed in dark suits and fur stoles, became arch-villain icon for The Hunger Games movie adaptations.

President Snow is a complicated figure with an extensive back story who serves as both the primary antagonist in The Hunger Games trilogy and protagonist in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

There are differences between the book’s appearance descriptions and their portrayal in film such as Sutherland’s towering height and dignified bearing that make him a formidable presence on screen. Sutherland's Corionalus wears a beard in the movie and has no visible signs of any cosmetic surgeries or body alterations.

The late actor was vocal about activism and politics throughout his lifetime and career. As per BBC, he protested against the Vietnam war with Jane Fonda by his side.

It is likely that he managed to incorporate his political beliefs and knowledge into many of his acting roles. One of them being, the main character at hand, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2's tyrannical President Corionalus Snow.

Donald Sutherland leaves behind a great acting legacy

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Sutherland kicked off his career as a radio news reporter before moving to London in 1957. He started appearing in minor roles on British film sets and TV screens but gained early recognition through war movies such as The Dirty Dozen (1967), Kelly's Heroes (1970) and M.A.S.H (1970). He starred opposite Jane Fonda in the 1971 thriller Klute and as per sources, they were dating for two years.

Throughout the seventies Donald was involved with things like being an IRA member in The Eagle Has Landed, playing a pot-smoking professor at National Lampoon's Animal House. He also played the leading man in the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In the eighties, he played the troubled teenager’s father in Ordinary People which won his film an Oscar.

By the 2000s, Sutherland had moved into television landing roles on shows like Dirty Sexy Money or Commander-in-Chief. In spite of not being nominated for an Oscar throughout his lifetime, he received a special award from Oscars Academy in 2017.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland who is also an actor took to social media to express his grief, saying, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Throughout over fifty years, Donald Sutherland had been in the entertainment industry where he had almost 200 credits to his name.

The outpouring of tribute and support followed this news. Actor Rob Lowe, who was Donald Sutherland's co-star in the mini-series Salem's Lot referred to him as "one of our greatest actors" saying he felt privileged having worked with him, highlighting the actor’s charm and skill.

