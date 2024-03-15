What Role Did Kerry Washington Play In Scandal? Character Explored As Tony Goldwyn Hopes Former Costar Will Shares 'Tips' On Playing Lawyer In Law And Order

Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington, famous for their roles as President Fitzgerald Grant and crisis manager Olivia Pope in the hit series Scandal, are reuniting on the small screen once again. This time, they're not navigating the treacherous waters of Washington D.C., but instead, they're joining forces in the iconic legal drama Law & Order. While Goldwyn steps back into primetime politics without his Scandal co-star, he finds solace in knowing he can rely on Washington's unwavering support.

What role did Kerry Washington play in Scandal?

In the hit television series Scandal, Kerry Washington mesmerized audiences with her portrayal of Olivia Pope. As the central character, Pope is a brilliant and resourceful crisis manager with unparalleled skills in fixing problems for the political elite. Known as the fixer of Washington D.C., Pope juggles high-stakes situations while grappling with her own moral dilemmas and complicated personal relationships. Washington's performance breathed life into Pope, capturing her complexity, intelligence, and vulnerability with authenticity and depth. With her commanding presence and undeniable charisma, Washington brought Pope's journey to life, captivating viewers with each twist and turn in the intricate plot. Through her portrayal, Washington solidified Pope as one of television's most iconic and memorable characters, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary television drama.

Tony Goldwyn on wanting tips from Kerry Washington

Tony Goldwyn, renowned for his portrayal of President Fitzgerald Grant III alongside Kerry Washington in ABC's acclaimed drama Scandal, is returning to primetime politics. Despite not having his Scandal co-star Kerry Washington by his side, he acknowledges her unwavering support. As he prepares to take on the role of District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in NBC's Law & Order, Goldwyn reflected on his new venture in an interview with People. While discussing his upcoming role, he addressed whether he had conversations about it with his former co-star, hinting at the enduring bond between the two actors beyond their shared on-screen chemistry in Scandal.

He said about Washington, “I'm a little hurt that she hasn't called me to give me some tips, but I'm sure they're coming.” The on-screen couple, famously dubbed "Olitz" by fans, navigated a tumultuous and "tortured love affair," as described by Goldwyn, throughout the entirety of Scandal's run from 2012 to 2018.

In reality, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington have maintained a strong friendship, and as Goldwyn reveals, Kerry Washington might find herself tuning into Law & Order now that he's part of the cast, adding one more viewer to the show.

