What Role Did Martin Mull Play In Arrested Development? Exploring Character Amid Comedian's Death At 80

Martin Mull, a legendary comedian, actor, singer, songwriter, and painter who rose to fame with iconic TV soap operas like Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and Arrested Development, passed away at age 80 on Thursday, June 27. His daughter, Maggie Mull, shared the unfortunate news of the multifaceted Hollywood talent’s demise on Instagram. She noted that her father departed after a “valiant fight against a long illness.”

Maggie went on to describe Martin as someone who will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, as well as his friends and co-workers. He, however, will be most missed by “many, many dogs,” she added.

Amid the loss of the bright showbiz star, let's explore one of his most iconic characters, whose name alone is enough to tickle the TV viewers of the early 2000s.

Martin Mull as Gene Parmesan on Arrested Development

On the show, Martin Mull played Gene Parmesan, a private investigator for the Bluth family and a master of disguise. Gene was hired by Lucille Bluth, the matriarch of the Bluth clan, to uncover if her husband, George Sr., ever had an extramarital affair. However, when Gene fails to find any substantial information for Lucille, it makes Michael, her son, believe that the detective isn't an excellent investigator.

Though Michael is positively convinced about Gene’s incompetence, he fails to convince his mother, who loves the PI’s habit of showing up to meet her in comical disguises, to let him go. Throughout the five seasons of Arrested Development that aired between 2003 and 2018, Mull, as a detective on the show, entertained various investigative demands from the Bluth family, including tracking down George Sr. after his prison escape, finding evidence on the show’s characters extravagant love endeavors, and more.

As for the aforementioned character disguises, Mull, over the course of the show, played characters such as a janitor, firefighter, an idiot with balloons in a blue suit, Mexican, doctor, security guard, fry cook, the Thing, and more, per the show's wiki page.

Even though the actor only made guest appearances on the show, his character provides comic relief through his often absurd methods and ineffective investigations. Despite the setbacks, Gene Parmesan is overly enthusiastic about his job and is eager to take on new roles, advocating the message of trusting in oneself when the world sees you in a not-so-charming light.

Other notable works of Martin Mull

Before he took on guest appearances in shows like Arrested Development, during the ‘90s, Mull enjoyed lengthy stints on shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and Roseanne. While on the former he played the befuddled principal Willard Kraft, on the latter he effectively portrayed Leon Carp, the gay boss and a close pal of Roseanne Connor.

The History of White People, Fernwood 2 Night, Clue, The Ranch, and Not Dead Yet are some other notable credits to Mull’s name.

Divorced twice, Martin Mull is survived by his third wife, Wendy Hass, and Maggie, a TV writer-producer.

