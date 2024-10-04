What Role Did Ron Hale Play In General Hospital? Find Out As Longtime Soap Actor Passes Away At 78

Veteran soap actor Ron Hale, renowned for his roles on Ryan’s Hope and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 78. Hale’s career spanned decades, marking him as a beloved figure in the world of daytime television. With memorable performances that left a lasting impact, Hale's legacy continues to resonate with fans of these iconic series.

Hale first made his mark on Ryan’s Hope, where he portrayed Roger Coleridge throughout the show's entire 14-year run from 1975 to 1989. As Roger, a doctor from an affluent family often at odds with the Ryan clan, Hale delivered a dynamic performance that earned him supporting actor Daytime Emmys in both 1979 and 1980. His character’s tumultuous relationships with Delia Reid (played by Ilene Kristen and Randall Edwards) and Maggie Shelby (Cali Timmins) made him a central figure on the show.

After Ryan’s Hope, Hale found even greater recognition as Mike Corbin, the estranged father of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), on General Hospital. He first appeared in 1995 and continued in the role until 2010, also reprising his character on the GH spinoff Port Charles from 1997 to 2000. Hale's portrayal of Mike Corbin, a man battling addiction and seeking redemption, added depth to one of the show’s key family dynamics. Max Gail later took over the role from 2018 to 2021.

Born Ronald Hale Thigpen on January 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hale pursued acting early, graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1967. He began his onscreen career with a guest role on ABC’s N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and made his soap opera debut the following year on CBS' Search for Tomorrow. He also appeared in the Broadway production of William Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life.

In addition to his soap opera work, Hale had roles in films like All the President’s Men (1976), where he portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis, and appeared in TV shows such as Matlock and MacGyver. His work in the theater extended beyond the screen, with performances at Columbia, South Carolina’s Trustus Theatre, which was founded by his late brother, Jim Thigpen Jr., and sister-in-law, Kay Thigpen.

Ron Hale’s career left a lasting impression on daytime television, with unforgettable roles that earned him both awards and the admiration of fans. As the actor is remembered for his work on Ryan’s Hope and General Hospital, his legacy in the world of soaps remains strong. He is survived by his nieces, Lori and Erin, and nephews, Max and Marc, who carry on his memory. Hale’s contributions to the entertainment world will not be forgotten.

