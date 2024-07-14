What Role Did Shannen Doherty Play In Beverly Hills 90210? Exploring Character As Actress Passes Away At 53

Shannen Doherty has passed away at age 53, as her publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the news today, mentioning that on July 13, she 'lost her battle with cancer.'

She was one of the most famous actresses of her generation, who earned tremendous fame throughout her career and played many fascinating roles on the silver screen. Doherty rose to superstardom and received critical acclaim for remarkably portraying the role of Brenda Walsh on Fox's teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Here's revisiting her iconic character.

Exploring late actress Shannen Doherty's iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 character

Shannen Doherty won the hearts of millions of her fans with her standout portrayal of Brenda Walsh. She played this iconic role in Darren Star's Beverly Hills 90210 for four seasons, from 1990 to 1994, alongside her co-stars Luke Perry and Jason Priestley.

Doherty left the show after four seasons due to her alleged on-set tensions with her castmates. The show was hugely successful due to its unique storyline and fascinating characters, and it also sparked controversy for some of its scenes, topics, and dialogues during its run in the 1990s. While it featured many talented stars who played their respective roles, Doherty's character gained a massive fanbase and has remained popular.

In the series, the late actress depicted the fictional character of Brenda, a determined teenager from Minnesota known for her fiery and bold personality who relocates with her family to Beverly Hills. Branda then attends West Beverly High School, where she becomes involved in a love triangle with Dylan McKay ( Perry) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth).

However, despite receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal, she left the series, and during the season 5 premiere, fans learned that Brenda Walsh was relocating to England to attend acting school.



Shannen Doherty once opened up about her departure from Beverly Hills, 90210

The actress once recalled why she left the series on her Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast. She said, "I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage," noting that it made it hard for her to arrive on time for work, and her co-stars had to wait for her and work for long hours.

Doherty mentioned that she wished someone had talked to her directly and explained to her at the time that if she continued this behavior, she would get fired from the series.

Shannen Doherty passed away at age 53 after her battle with cancer on July 13, 2024. Her work and legacy will continue to inspire and be cherished by her fans. She was best known for her work in films such as Heathers, Mallrats, and Encounter with Danger, among many others.

