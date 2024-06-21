What Role Did Taylor Wily Play In Hawaii Five-0? Find Out As Actor Passes Away At 56

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of an individual.

Former sumo wrestler and actor Taylor Wily, best known for his role in the Hawaii Five-0 reboot, met his untimely demise at 56. The news was confirmed by local Hawaiian news station KITV and via Instagram posts of Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter M. Lenkov.

Taylor Wily passes away at 56

On June 20, the unfortunate death of Wily was announced by the show’s executive producer, who wrote, “I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now,” on his Instagram post.

Lenkov dropped another tribute post with a photo montage and began the caption by writing, “T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition.” He shared a funny anecdote about the late actor wearing a towel over his head while “moping with sweat” during the audition. “I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life," he added.

Calling Hawaii Five-0 their “dream job,” Lenkov recalled their last conversation and concluded by saying, "You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together.” The cause of Wily’s death is yet to be revealed.

Who did Wily play in Hawaii Five-0?

The actor and former wrestler played a recurring character, Kamekona Tupuola, for seven seasons of the show between 2010 and 2017. He was made a series regular in the last three seasons of Hawaii Five-0.

His character became so iconic that he reprised it on other rebooted series such as MacGyver and Magnum P.I. He also starred in the rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which also featured Jason Segel, Kristin Bell, Mila Kunis, and Paul Rudd.

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children.