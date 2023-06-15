What role does Aaron Paul play in Black Mirror Season 6 episode Beyond the Sea? Find out

As the highly anticipated sixth season of Black Mirror hits Netflix, fans are eager to dive into the thought-provoking and dystopian world the series is known for. With each episode featuring a unique story and cast, episode 3, titled Beyond The Sea, promises to captivate audiences with its tale set in an otherworldly version of 1969. In this thrilling space odyssey, two astronauts embark on a dangerous mission that tests the limits of technology and human isolation. Among the talented ensemble, Aaron Paul takes on the lead role, marking his return to the Black Mirror universe.

Aaron Paul as Cliff

Leading the way in Beyond The Sea's cast is Aaron Paul, known for his previous involvement in Black Mirror with a voice cameo in the fourth season's episode, USS Callister. Paul rose to international fame for his standout portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad and its subsequent film, El Camino. With a career spanning over 80 film and TV roles, Paul's talent has shone in projects like Big Love, Tron: Uprising, Mission Impossible III, Need For Speed, and Westworld.

Josh Hartnett as David

Joining the cast as astronaut David is Josh Hartnett, who has been captivating audiences since the late 1990s. With a diverse range of roles, Hartnett has amassed over 50 credits, including notable appearances in Die Hart, Wrath Of Man, Penny Dreadful, Sin City, and Pearl Harbor. His talent and versatility make him a valuable addition to the Black Mirror universe.

Kate Mara returning to Earth

Kate Mara brings her acting prowess to Beyond The Sea. Recognized for her role as journalist Zoe Barnes in House Of Cards, Mara's talent extends to various TV shows such as Jack & Bobby, American Horror Story, and 24. In the realm of film, she has appeared in Fantastic Four, The Martian, and Iron Man 2, showcasing her versatility across different genres.

Supporting cast members of episode 3 Beyond the Sea

Beyond The Sea boasts a talented supporting cast, including Auden Thornton, Rory Culkin, Marama Corlett, and Marceline Hugot. Thornton's notable roles include appearances in Pan Am, The Good Wife, and This Is Us, while Culkin, part of a well-known acting family, has made his mark in shows like Succession and films like Scream 4. Corlett, originally from Malta, has contributed to productions such as His Dark Materials and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Lastly, Hugot, with her extensive filmography of over 110 roles, has left her mark on popular shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and films like United 93.

As Black Mirror Season 6 arrives on Netflix, fans can immerse themselves in the captivating and thought-provoking world the series has created. With Beyond The Sea, viewers will witness a compelling story set in an alternate reality, guided by the remarkable performances of Aaron Paul and an exceptional ensemble cast. Prepare for a journey that challenges the boundaries of technology, isolation, and the human psyche.

Black Mirror Season 6 is now available for streaming, inviting audiences to explore the depths of its dark and introspective narratives.

