What Role Does Scarlett Johansson Play In Jurassic World Rebirth? Director Gareth Edwards Shares New Details

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a character grappling with conflict after leaving the military, in Jurassic World Rebirth. Bennett is a skilled covert operative and a former soldier. As a fan of the series, Johansson said she has always wanted to be part of the Jurassic World for a decade and a half. Director Gareth Edwards has teased some exciting details about her character in the movie slated for a July 2025 release.

Edwards spoke about Zora's character, who has been in the military and is in search of a purpose for Empire. After retirement, Zora has chosen to take on one high-stakes mission but is now left feeling guilty, questioning her morality. Mahershala Ali stars as Zora’s team leader, Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist.

Edwards said, "She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military, and this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing."

The film is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where dinosaurs are only allowed to certain spots in the equatorial region. Zora is on a mission to obtain the genetic materials of three gigantic dinosaurs for research purposes of immense medical value. But when her mission is interrupted by a family in need of rescue, they find on that remote island an even bigger danger.

Advertisement

Fans got to see the first image of Zora on an island and aiming a tranquilizer gun ready for action. As per the official synopsis, "The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind," which is where Zora's mission begins.

For Johansson, who took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to gush about landing the role. It marked a big day for her when the casting was finalized, as she was extremely elated by the news. A long-time follower of the franchise, Scarlett Johansson said she felt an urge to be part of the Jurassic world for more than 15 years. Jurassic World Rebirth is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘I Fully Blacked Out’: Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Reaction To Husband Colin Jost And Michael Che’s Annual Joke Swap on SNL