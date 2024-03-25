What Role Does Sofia Pernas Play In Tracker? Find Out As Justin Hartley's Wife Reveals Why Her Character Declined Colter's Dinner Date

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley, married off-screen, display an intriguing dynamic on screen in CBS's drama Tracker. Hartley, 47, assumes the role of rewardist Colter Shaw, characterized by his composed demeanor and readiness to tackle challenges for a fee. Their on-screen relationship unfolds with a captivating will-they-won't-they tension, adding depth and intrigue to the series. Despite their real-life bond, Pernas and Hartley skillfully embody their characters, keeping audiences hooked on the unfolding drama.

What role does Sofia Pernas play in Tracker?

During the show's sixth episode titled Lexington, Pernas made a guest appearance as Billie Matalon, a rival of Colter's who has her own knack for bounty hunting. While there may be sparks between Billie and Colter, she's not giving away too much about her feelings.

Pernas told People, “I love this role. I love everything about it. I've always liked playing strong women, and I think those roles just kind of find me, honestly. I never play the cheerleader. I don't know why. I would love to, but I don't think that's in the cards for me.” Pernas has expressed her admiration for Xena: Warrior Princess, citing it as a source of inspiration for her since childhood.

She continued, “I just love seeing strong women on screen, but strong women that convey vulnerability. Those are my favorite people to watch. It's like strong women can feel things. We're not machines. We just cover it."

The same sentiment holds true for Pernas's character, Billie, in Tracker. Thanks to her shared history with Colter, having worked together on previous jobs (though not always with success), Billie is portrayed as equally strong-willed and cautious.

She talked about how she approached the role, “Well, I just think, who was this girl? Why do they have this history? You just become a P.I. in their life and just ask a bunch of questions. And some of them the writers give you, and some of them you just have to take your own liberty and fill in yourself. For me, I played it like [Billie] wanted to see him on this job. Every time she goes on one of these jobs, she's like, ‘Is Colter going to be here?’”

With that context in mind, Pernas was fully prepared to immerse herself in the role, even if her husband's character managed to surprise her on set.

She said, “He's so different in this role that it was very disarming at first because I was like, 'Oh my God, you are a completely different person right now.’ There's some roles that come along that are just so different. Colter is one of those, I think for Justin, and I think it is just so cool seeing him really, really settle into this guy's skin.”

The duo has collaborated before. They initially crossed paths as co-stars on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2015, when Pernas joined the cast. She said, “It was like riding a bike and so different at the same time because of how different he is, which honestly made my job a lot easier. It's a lot easier to play chemistry when you feel like you don't know the person.”

Sofia Pernas reveals why she declined Colter’s dinner date

Throughout the episode, which revolves around the search for a missing prized racehorse, Billie and Colter find themselves in numerous compromising situations. These include hiding chest-to-chest under a table, nearly sharing a kiss in the car, and engaging in a difficult conversation towards the end of the episode.

As the case draws to a close, Colter extends an invitation to Billie for dinner, an idea she had previously suggested herself. However, to Colter's surprise, Billie unexpectedly declines the offer.

She said, “I think she is terrified of being vulnerable, and I think if she had dinner with him, she would have to address the pink elephant in the room inside of herself and be like, ‘Oh crap, I actually like this guy.’ I think she is someone who probably doesn't like to address her feelings as readily as she addresses other things.”

The good news for fans is that they can anticipate seeing Billie again, although they may need to exercise a bit of patience while waiting for her return.

She said, “It'll be for sure season two. There's too much stuff Colter has to address before we go into the Billie of it all, I think.”

Tracker airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

