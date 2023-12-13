What role is Kirsten Dunst playing in Civil War? Exploring her character and the movie as its trailer breaks internet

As the first trailer of Kirsten Dunst’s upcoming movie, Civil War is dropped, here is what we can expect from the movie set in the near future.

By Vivek Kumar Soni
Published on Dec 13, 2023   |  11:16 PM IST  |  3.4K
IMDb
Kirsten Dunst ( IMDb )

The sides are being picked in the recently released trailer of Alex Garland’s upcoming sci-fi action movie, Civil War. Set in the near future, the movie is an imagining of a not-so-distant America at war with itself. The movie with Kirsten Dunst in a key role dropped the chilling first trailer, and it offers a scary vision of America's future. While nothing much has been revealed about the movie, the plot is being kept under wraps. 

Related Story

entertainment

What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Exploring comedian's wealth and fortune amid his and Chris Rock's new Netflix

Which role does Kirsten Dunst play in the Civil War?

As shown in the trailer, the film revolves around the U.S. amid civil war, where government air strikes are used against civilians and journalists are shot on sight in the Capitol. In the movie, Kirsten Dunst is playing the role of a War Photographer in American Battleground, who is also seen shooting inside a war zone on her way to the White House. Spanning across the U.S. as it tears itself apart, the Spider-Man actress had the most screen time in the trailer. “Every time I survived a war zone, I thought I was sending a warning home: don’t do this,” her character says as she attempts to reach Washington, DC. 

ALSO READ: 'If she doesn’t want to go and see it...': When Tom Holland responded to Kirsten Dunst's accusations of new Spider-Man movies being made 'for money'

Advertisement

What is about the movie, Civil War?

So far, nothing much has been revealed about the project as it has been bit of a mystery for the audiences. The new trailer gave details teasing that it might be a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge. 

The trailer opens with scenes of destruction in the country, along with news reports about the civil war playing in the background. “19 states have seceded,” said one reporter on the radio.

News clips in the trailer seemingly reveal that 19 states have seceded, and the U.S. Army has ramped up activity. There are also mentions of something referred to as the "Western Forces" of California and Texas, as well as the "Florida Alliance." 

Let us know in the comments, what you think about it, and stay tuned for more updates. 

ALSO READ: 'His mom was MJ': Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst jokes about her kid holding superhero umbrella; Fans go 'Aww'

Advertisement
About The Author
Vivek Kumar Soni
Vivek Kumar Soni
Content Writer
Twitter

Vivek Kumar is a seasoned entertainment writer boasting a commendable 3-year track record, who seamlessly blends his passion for

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character
5

Latest Articles