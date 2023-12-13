What role is Kirsten Dunst playing in Civil War? Exploring her character and the movie as its trailer breaks internet
As the first trailer of Kirsten Dunst’s upcoming movie, Civil War is dropped, here is what we can expect from the movie set in the near future.
The sides are being picked in the recently released trailer of Alex Garland’s upcoming sci-fi action movie, Civil War. Set in the near future, the movie is an imagining of a not-so-distant America at war with itself. The movie with Kirsten Dunst in a key role dropped the chilling first trailer, and it offers a scary vision of America's future. While nothing much has been revealed about the movie, the plot is being kept under wraps.
Which role does Kirsten Dunst play in the Civil War?
As shown in the trailer, the film revolves around the U.S. amid civil war, where government air strikes are used against civilians and journalists are shot on sight in the Capitol. In the movie, Kirsten Dunst is playing the role of a War Photographer in American Battleground, who is also seen shooting inside a war zone on her way to the White House. Spanning across the U.S. as it tears itself apart, the Spider-Man actress had the most screen time in the trailer. “Every time I survived a war zone, I thought I was sending a warning home: don’t do this,” her character says as she attempts to reach Washington, DC.
What is about the movie, Civil War?
So far, nothing much has been revealed about the project as it has been bit of a mystery for the audiences. The new trailer gave details teasing that it might be a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.
The trailer opens with scenes of destruction in the country, along with news reports about the civil war playing in the background. “19 states have seceded,” said one reporter on the radio.
News clips in the trailer seemingly reveal that 19 states have seceded, and the U.S. Army has ramped up activity. There are also mentions of something referred to as the "Western Forces" of California and Texas, as well as the "Florida Alliance."
Let us know in the comments, what you think about it, and stay tuned for more updates.
