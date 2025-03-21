What Role Was Amanda Seyfried Cast For in Guardians of the Galaxy? Find Out as Actress Calls It ‘Movie That Bombs’

It is without a doubt that Amanda Seyfried has been amusing her fans and followers with grand performances on screen. Be it in a comic role or portraying a character that is way too naive, her versatility on screen has always been amazing, which apparently had attracted James Gunn for a special role.

Recently making an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress from Jennifer’s Body opened up, recalling the time she was offered a role in Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy. As per Amanda Seyfried, she had met James Gunn and was offered to play Gamora, the daughter of Thanos, in the grand movie.

However, she rejected the offer as the actress was “scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color because of the amount of time [it takes].”

Calling it a big opportunity, Amanda Seyfried said that although someone told her that James Gunn doesn't remember meeting her, she had “definitely got the offer for it, and I mulled over it for a couple days.”

The Mamma Mia! actress then added that being stuck in London for six months was another reason she didn't want to do the movie. Instead, she went on to accept the offer for a Seth MacFarlane outing called A Million Ways to Die in the West, as it felt like a good opportunity.

Advertisement

“Let’s also remember that being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain’t good for your career,” Amanda Seyfried added.

Clarifying her side, the actress from In Time then added that with the movie being about a talking tree and a talking Racoon she thought she and Chris Pratt would never work again.

Eventually, the role went to another actress, Zoe Saldana, who carried the character for several MCU outings, including the widely appreciated Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.