What role will Dwayne Johnson play in The Smashing Machine? Exploring his character in movie based on MMA fighter
Dwayne Johnson takes on the role of MMA champion Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, a dramatic film exploring Kerr's peak career moments, friendships, and battles with addiction
Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, is taking on a new dramatic role as mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr in the upcoming film, The Smashing Machine. A24, the film's studio, shared the news, expressing excitement about Johnson and filmmaker Benny Safdie collaborating on this inspiring project. The movie, Safdie's first solo venture as both writer and director, will explore Kerr's life at the peak of his career in 2000, delving into career triumphs, relationships, friendships, and the challenges of addiction.
Dwayne Johnson takes the role of Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Mark Kerr, now 54, earned the nickname The Smashing Machine for his intense fighting style. The film will depict his remarkable achievements, including over two dozen MMA titles, two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, and victory in the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament.
Filmmaker Benny Safdie, previously known for co-directing Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother Josh Safdie, will be taking the lead as both writer and director for The Smashing Machine. The production team includes Johnson, Safdie, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush, and David Koplan.
Kerr's story was previously featured in the 2002 HBO documentary also titled The Smashing Machine. The documentary traced his rise in the MMA world, shedding light on his addiction struggles that eventually led to an overdose. Johnson, a former wrestler turned actor, retired from WWE in 2004 but made a surprising return in a face-off with John Cena during WWE SmackDown! in September.
Dwayne Johnson welcomed John Cena in WWE SmackDown after years
In a recent WWE SmackDown! event, Johnson and Cena, former wrestling foes, shared a surprising and light-hearted moment. After trying to maintain a serious demeanor, the two broke into grins, with Johnson welcoming Cena back with a handshake. Johnson's upcoming projects include Red Notice 2, Fast X: Part 2, Jungle Cruise 2, Red One, and the live-action remake of Moana.
Safdie, known for his recent work as a producer in Telemarketers and Love Has Won, has also been involved in acting, appearing in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Oppenheimer. The collaboration between Johnson and Safdie on The Smashing Machine promises to bring Kerr's compelling story to the big screen, exploring both the triumphs and challenges of his remarkable career.
