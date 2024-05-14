What Rule Did Chris Hemsworth Break At Met Gala 2024? Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Actor Reveals

Chris Hemsworth confessed to bending the rules at the Met Gala in 2024. During an interview with E! News that was released on Monday, May 13, the actor shared that he decided to ignore the usual etiquette and snapped numerous selfies at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6.

"Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one,'" he added. According to Vogue, the annual event, which benefits the Costume Institute, maintains a no-phone policy. Posting images on social media is also prohibited.

Chris Hemsworth made his Met Gala debut in 2024

This year's Met Gala theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and Hemsworth made his Met Gala debut with his wife, Elsa Pataky. He wore a three-piece, cream-colored Tom Ford suit, while Pataky wore a long-sleeved, golden gown, complete with a crown, by the same designer. The couple posed for the media, and it seems like they had a really good time.

Furthermore, despite his fame, Hemsworth admitted that he and Pataky still get excited for events like the Met Gala and hence struggled to not take selfies.

Chris Hemsworth talks about his Australia and Met Gala experiences

Chris Hemsworth said that he and his wife live in Australia, so they are not accustomed to big award shows and events. Furthermore, talking about the Met Gala in particular, the actor said, "this eclectic group of people was different from the usual crowd we encounter at film award shows. There were sportspeople, musicians, and artists, so we had a really fun night."

Following last week’s Met Gala, Hemsworth and Pataky made it a family affair when their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, made a rare public appearance for their dad’s Australian premiere of his new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 1.

The Hemsworth family of four posed for photos on the red carpet. The siblings and Pataky wore black, while the Avengers star wore a plaid gray suit and a black satin shirt. He and his wife also share an 11-year-old daughter named India Rose.

