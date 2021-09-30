What’s next for Britney Spears & Jamie Spears after the latter’s suspension from pop star's conservatorship?

Britney Spears' father was finally suspended as the pop star's conservator after 13 long years. The conservatorship had controlled her life like nothing ever, with Britney having almost no right over her finances and her personal life. However, the sun has eventually shone for the singer and her fans who fought beside her with their famous #FreeBritney slogan.

While the brand new ruling has been a major relief for Britney and her fans, it does not mean that she has received total freedom from the conservatorship as yet. For now, Jamie Spears has just been suspended, but Britney is still under a conservatorship deal.

What happened before?

For the unversed, conservatorships are granted for individuals who have proven mental illness or dementia and fail to take their own decisions. On those lines, Britney's father Jamie took control over his elder daughter's estate and financial affairs since 2008. However, Jamie stepped down as Britney's personal conservator in 2019 owing to reasons concerning his health. The September 30 hearing has proven that Jamie Spears has been suspended from being a conservator of Britney's estate.

Judge's ruling: Explained

Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears' father, who has been in charge of her entire life from 2008 be suspended from the conservatorship effective immediately. Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer has claimed for permanent removal of the conservatorship which according to him, would ensure his client Britney Spears' wellbeing. As per The Guardian, the lawyer notified that Spears would be "extraordinarily distraught" if elder Spears remained in control of her estate given the abuse Britney has testified about time and again. Penny's hearing clearly stated that “the current situation is untenable” and “reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears”, as The Guardian reports.

What's next in Spears vs Spears?

With Jamie's suspension from overseeing his daughter's estate, the conservatorship goes to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has also been chosen by the Toxic singer's legal team. According to The Guardian, Zabel has stepped in as a temporary fiduciary conservator, which both the parties, that of elder Spears and the younger have shown support to.

However, Judge Brenda Penny has now scheduled a court hearing on December 13 in which, the parties shall discuss financial matters. This hearing wouldn't be the one where they discuss the means to end the conservatorship once and for all.

Now, only time can tell whether Britney Spears' battle to permanently end her conservatorship goes in her favour until the very end. While the pop star had a huge win with Jamie being suspended from being her conservator, Britney is far from being 'free' yet. But, we hope the singer gets her happy ending, and fans get to witness her perform for them once again.

