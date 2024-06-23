What School Did Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise Attend? Find Out Amid Her Graduation

Suri Cruise, the daughter of actress Katie Holmes and Holywood's heartthrob, Tom Cruise has officially graduated from high school. She celebrated her big milestone with her mother by her side. Page Six captured some happy and heartwarming pictures of the star kid.

Suri donned a pretty white dress under her robe and completed the look with white sandals that had floral embellishments on them. Suri’s father, Tom, was not present at the special event, as Homles and the Misson Impossible star have been separated for a while now. He instead attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

Which school does Suri Cruise attend and which college will she go to?

Suri Cruise attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or LaG, which specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts. Alums include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nicki Minaj.

Furthermore, in terms of college, Miss Cruise will be enrolled in the Midwest, attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. The private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was established in 1900 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West. She shared this news via TikTok, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Suri will study at the School of Arts, specifically inside the Design Department, which has extensive options for design courses like graphic design, illustrations, visual arts, and several others, all designed for creative minds to unleash their talent.

Suri Cruise has dropped her father's last name

It was observed that Suri no longer goes by her dad's last name; instead, she has adopted her mother's middle name and was listed as Suri Noelle. While it’s unclear if Suri’s new name has been made official by law yet, this change indicates that she wishes to make an identity of her own that goes beyond her father's celebrity status.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise filed for divorce in June 2012 after five and a half years of marriage. The process was finalized by July 2012, with Katie gaining primary custody of Suri. Since then, Katie has been a rock for Suri, supporting her through every milestone.

