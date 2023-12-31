What similarities did Gareth Russell point out in Princess Diana and Prince William? Exploring the 'lazy' comment and critics

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently facing criticism for what some label as a "lazy" approach to their royal engagements. In 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both aged 41, reportedly participated in 172 and 123 engagements, respectively. But here's why they are criticized.

Gareth Russell points out the similarity between Princess Diana and her son William

These figures, however, stand in stark contrast to the astounding 457 engagements attended by 73-year-old Princess Anne, who is considered the hardest-working member of the royal family.

King Charles, William's father, secured the second position on the list with 425 events attended. Royal commentator Gareth Russell, in an exclusive interview with GB News, suggested that Prince William's focus on family life is reminiscent of his mother, Princess Diana, stating, “This is where you very much see that William is Diana’s son." He continued, “Recently, there has almost been a perception that he is Charles’ son and Harry is Diana’s son. But you know Diana was immensely close with William.”

Acknowledging the enduring impact of Princess Diana on the monarchy, Russell said, “This is the Diana impact on the monarchy, so I don’t imagine that William and Catherine are as wounded, as maybe other royals would have been by this level of press criticism.” However, he cautioned that the couple's reputation could be at risk if they fail to balance their public and private responsibilities effectively.

Gareth Russell warned the Royal Couple of the potential damage

Russell warned of the potential damage to their image, emphasizing that the couple's critics could paint them as "lazy." He added, "That reputation can take quite a bit of time to shirk off at the moment." Despite being considered "star players" within the royal family, Russell cautioned that reducing public appearances could allow critics to control the narrative surrounding the couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 and married in 2011, are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In November, Prince William cited Kate's absence at an awards ceremony, explaining that she was assisting their son through crucial exams. The ongoing scrutiny underscores the delicate balance the royal couple must strike between personal and public responsibilities.

