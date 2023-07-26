What strict royal secret did Kate Middleton have to keep after Prince George’s birth? Read to find out

A decade ago, when Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their son, Prince George, a strict royal rule dictated that Queen Elizabeth II be the first in the family to receive the news. As per the royal protocol, the reigning monarch is always notified first about such significant events. To comply with this tradition, Prince William reportedly used a specially encrypted phone to inform the queen about George's arrival before they could share the news with their friends and other family members. Moreover, the couple had to ensure the queen's approval of the prince's name, Prince George Alexander Louis.

Prince George's future role

Preparing a Future Monarch Despite just turning ten, Prince George is already aware of his future role as a potential king. He currently stands second in line for the throne, after his father, Prince William. According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, George learned about his future duties around his seventh birthday in the summer of 2020. His parents, William and Kate, are making a conscious effort to balance his upbringing as a future monarch and a normal childhood. They are careful not to burden him with overwhelming expectations, ensuring he enjoys a well-rounded upbringing.

A happy 10th birthday and a sweet tribute to Prince George

On his milestone birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an official portrait of George on their verified Instagram page, celebrating him turning ten. The photo showcased a beaming Prince George sitting on stone steps in a button-down shirt and teal pants. Although the details of his birthday celebration remain undisclosed, it's likely that Kate Middleton, known for her love of baking, might have prepared a special cake for her son. In the past, Middleton revealed that she enjoys making her children's birthday cakes herself, a tradition she cherishes.

As Prince George continues to grow, he will be guided and nurtured to prepare him for the potential future that awaits him as a key figure in the British monarchy. His upbringing will undoubtedly be a delicate balancing act for his parents, ensuring he has both the privilege of his royal heritage and the joy of a carefree childhood.

