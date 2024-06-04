What Superhero Would Glen Powell Want To Play? Actor Finally Answers

The roster of movies under the once-struggling actor, Glen Powell’s belt is stellar. With starring roles in blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You to critically acclaimed movies like Hidden Figures, Powell has developed a reputation at the box office. Yet, there’s one missing feather in his cap of hits.

Despite popular demand, Powell has shown little interest in playing a superhero. In the wake of peak MCU and DCU fandom, the actor has retained himself from all of it. But he is willing to make an exception with only one iconic superhero character.

Glen Powell reveals the only superhero he would play

Taking a tour around the Warner Bros’ backlot, where fan-favorite shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Big Bang Theory were once filmed, Glen Powell comes across as a total movie buff. During an interview with GQ for their Summer Issue, the 35-year-old actor, who is set to release his summer franchise film, Twisters, revealed his affinity for DC, especially Batman.

“I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman,” Powell told the outlet after he stumbled on James Gunn’s office in the backlot, on May 28. Elaborating on his desire, the Hit Man star explains that “it would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton.” He vouches against the recent Matt Reeves’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, which is set in the DC Elseworlds and contemplates a role in a classic DCU movie instead, much like how veteran Michael Keaton had starred in the ‘90s.

However, Powell made certain of his disinterest in the superhero world while grazing through the batmobiles lined up in the Studios’ backlot. Yet, he is not a stranger to the DC sets as he played a minor role in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. He recalled how Tom Hardy’s Bane “smashed in” his head in the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Now that his final revelation is out, fans can bury their hopes of seeing the Texas native in any of the superhero movies, the MCU to say the least.

Glen Powell is a busy bee at the moment

Since his breakout role in 2016’s Everybody Wants Some, Powell hasn’t ceased to step away from the spotlight. His major supporting role in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise was followed up with the unexpected success of 2023’s Anyone But You, also starring Sydney Sweeney. Now, the actor is set to star in the throwback sequel, Twister, a revival of the 1990’s action film of the same name.

Twisters seek to revive the once-popular genre of climate-panic, where Powell and his co-stars pursue their passion for chasing storms. Not revealing much, the actor marked the movie as “badass” while lauding director Lee Isaac Chung. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katy O’Brian, and Kiernan Shipka also star.

Powell’s packed schedule has left him with no choice but to turn down exciting roles, like a starring role in the highly-anticipated 2025 Jurassic Worlds sequel that has an already star-studded cast attached, per CBR.

Other upcoming projects that he is working on include The Running Man reboot, a Captain Planet movie, and a Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

