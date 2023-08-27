'What the f--- you’re talking about lady': Ariana Madix gets candid about Bethenny Frankel's interview of Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules broke her silence on the infamous interview of Rachel Leviss by Bethenny Frankel on her podcast. For the unversed Leviss was cheating with Madix's longtime partner Tom Sandoval, and to make it more messy, they were all co-stars on the Vanderpump Rules. The reality star found out about the affair earlier this year, which many fans nicknamed Scandoval, a clever twist on Tom's last name. Here's what the author had to say about Leviss' interview.

Ariana Madix opened up about Rachel Leviss' tell-all interview

The 38-year-old actor did not have a very good outlook about the three-part interview that aired on Frankel's Just B podcast a few days ago. On Friday, the author an appearance of her own on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, sharing her candid views on the statements made by Rachel regarding her affair with Madix's former partner, Tom Sandoval. She explained that even though she'd read the outline of whatever Leviss said on Bethenny's podcast, she hadn't listened to it.

Madix stated, "It has impacted my mental health. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with, or anything bad with Rachel going on anything to do any interview. She should- it makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry." Though admittedly she showed some sympathy for her former co-star, saying, "With Rachel, she’s still going along with some things that were told to her over the last year or so from Tom, and I think that made me really sad." She mentioned that Leviss seemed to be giving considerable importance to the information provided by Sandoval. She went on to explain that although the 28-year-old should have been more vigilant about the accuracy of those claims, she seemed to be inclined towards believing Sandoval despite the lies.

Ariana Madix believed Bethenny Frankel should have known better

Even though the Vanderpump Rules star gave some benefit of the doubt to Leviss, the same sympathies weren't extended to Frankel. The 38-year-old explained, "But Bethenny, I feel like should have known better, and who actually upset me more in the things that were said because even, I guess, as recently as another podcast, she said, ‘Oh, Ariana’s forgiven him’. I’m like, 'Why are you speaking for me? I don’t know you. You don’t know what the f--- you’re talking about, lady." She added, that a lot of things that were said by Bethenny made her "angry" and "she should know better."

