What The Met Gala Menu Looked Like This Year? From Candelabras To Lettuce Plates & More

Met Gala means fashion. Met Gala means some theme-based dress designed by some of the famous fashion designers for celebrities. Every year, we see famous faces across the globe walk through the red carpet, though it’s green actually.

But, it’s not only all light, camera, and glittering dressing styles that take the limelight at the most awaited fashion event of the year. The event offers some delicious food to the celebrities and it is also based on the respective theme of that particular year. This year, the theme for the night was “The Garden of Time,” based on the 1962 short story written by author J.G. Ballard. And, just like the costume, the food was also served seeing the theme.

What’s on the Met Gala 2024 menu?

This year's Met Gala menu was inspired by the costume institute’s exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Thus, chef Olivier Cheng called it a "romantic and ethereal" menu using "the best seasonal ingredients" to bring a fantastical, children's storybook world. “We wanted to create a menu that felt a bit romantic and ethereal, yet focused on the best seasonal ingredients,” he told Vogue. “Drawing on inspiration from the lush gardens and palaces of Sleeping Beauty’s fantasy world, we really aimed to build our own bite-sized fairytale.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

So, which dish was served first? Per Vogue, it was a spring vegetable salad with elderflower foam, raspberry vinaigrette, and olive crumble that resembles soil, complete with butterfly-shaped croutons. Cheng said that after 100 years of deep sleep, he got the inspiration in Aurora’s “reawakening” —picking the early spring vegetables which grow following a long winter.

Advertisement

Now coming to the main meal, it's a filet of beef covered with a tortellini rose, paired with the rose motifs of this year's gala. According to Olivier, "We’re floating the beef on a pine needle and mushroom ‘moat.’” English ivy, candelabras, and lettuce plates were also on the table.

For dessert, the menu had an almond cremeux which was shaped into a miniature apple, covered with a bright red mirror glaze, and finished by keeping it on a walnut-flavored ‘leaf.’” So, we can see almond cream shaped like an apple.

Some foods are banned at the Met Gala

It’s not always the same menu, obviously. It keeps changing according to the theme. But one thing is sure, there is a ban imposed on three food items and that is very strictly to be followed by everyone.

According to a report in E! Online, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief at Vogue and co-host of Met Gala, has warned everyone about the three foods from being served at the event due to their chance of causing bad breath. And, we think it's very easy to guess, that those foods are chives, onion, and garlic. So, the chef can go to any extent experimenting with the food keeping the theme in mind, but it can't have these three items. So, get creative, but no use of these foods.

These foods, directly or indirectly make the breath somewhat odd smell. So, to avoid any food strains on the fashioned costume, it is banned. After all, the Met Gala means staying classy, looking glamorous, and obviously fresh.

ALSO READ: Here Are 9 Most Shocking Met Gala Rules All Celebrities Must Follow