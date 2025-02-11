What to Expect From Dune Prophecy Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know From Plot to Potential Release Date

Dune: Prophecy, the epic prequel series of the hit sci-fi franchise, has been loved by audiences and critics alike since its release in November 2024. The series uncovers the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a community that plays a crucial role in the blockbuster Dune movies.

Loosely adapting the book series by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the show explores the early periods of major houses in the Dune franchise. It is set more than 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) rise to power.

Max confirmed the show’s renewal just a few months after the release of its sophomore season. The prequel stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Chloe Lea as Sister Lila, and Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, among many others.

According to the official synopsis, the series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they “combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Olivia Williams, who portrays one of the main characters, teased the upcoming season during her appearance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Speaking to Screen Rant, the actress revealed that Season 2 would begin filming in the fall.

Although Williams was unaware of the potential plotline, she admitted to being “just as excited” as fans for the highly anticipated season. As for the cast, Watson and Williams will definitely reprise their roles as Valya and Tula, respectively.

Since they are the masterminds behind the creation of the community that will eventually be known as the Bene Gesserit, the Harkonnen sisters will have even more significant dealings in the forthcoming season. With filming set to begin in the fall of 2025, the second season is projected to be released in early or mid-2026.

Stay tuned for more updates!