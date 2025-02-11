What to Expect From Euphoria Season 3? Zendaya Unveils Critical Time-Related Update On HBO Show

While die-hard fans of Euphoria eagerly await the new season, the delay has left many feeling exhausted. However, Zendaya recently shared some insights into what we can expect from the upcoming season.

The Dune: Part Two actress, who plays Rue, recently revealed some details while appearing on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast.

"There's only so much high school drama you can deal with," she explained.

Although she didn’t reveal many details about the next season, Zendaya admitted that she doesn’t know exactly what to expect.

"I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress exclaimed.

Calling the new season fascinating, Zendaya added that the audience would get to explore characters beyond the confines of high school life.

She also explained that everything the kids experienced during their high school years would shape their adulthood. Viewers will get to see who these students might become in the future.

“I'll be interested to see what happens too,” the Challengers actress added. Meanwhile, HBO recently made an announcement sharing a picture of the girls from the series, sitting on the lawn.

HBO also captioned this post “season 3 is in production.” Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Chairman and CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys shared with media portals that the filming of the show would begin in early 2025.

Advertisement

It is expected that the team behind the series will bring out a full-length season that consists of grand eight episodes.