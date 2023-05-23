What to expect from House of Dragon Season 2? FIRST LOOK photos leaked

House of Dragon fans have been eager to get an update about Season 2 of the show since the shooting has begun. Pictures from the set of the show that were acquired by Daily Mail have given the fans a glimpse into the Targaryen civil war.

Pictures from the set of House of Dragon

House of Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and tells the gripping story of House Targaryen. The pictures published by Dail Mail show Olivia Cooke dressed up as Lady Alicent Hightower, Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole. The second season is predicted to wrap up shooting soon. The photos show the queen and her mother sitting in a golden chariot surrounded by knights. Helena is wearing the green of House Hightower instead of red and black, which are the colors of House Targaryen, while both the ladies wear a veil over their faces.

The man standing directly behind them seems to be Ser Criston Cole, although his outfit doesn’t reveal much. Cole is a part of the Kingsguard, who is often seen wearing ornate white armor. It was established in the Season 1 finale that he is the Lord Commander, which would mean he would dress even more finely from there on. The helmet the individual is wearing blocks most of their face from view, making it difficult to determine who he really is.

Through the photos, fans have gotten a glimpse of the sets of the upcoming season. The pictures show how impressively it is built and how much would be added onto it with the magic of CGI.

House of Dragon Season 2 controversy

The show got controversial when they kept the filming going despite the ongoing writers strike. Showrunner Ryan Condal has decided to remain on set and carry on work without violating the WGA strike guidelines. He has faced a lot of scrutiny from writers questioning him about compartmentalization. However, author George R.R. Martin defended Condal in a blog post he wrote.

"The second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," Martin wrote. He continued, "The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course, the dragons."

