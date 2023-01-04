What to watch in January 2023 on Netflix?

If you have been struggling while deciding what to watch next, you are going to be glad you decided to scroll through our little list of highly anticipated Netflix releases in January 2023.

Written by Ayushi Balani   |  Published on Jan 04, 2023   |  06:37 PM IST  |  410
Upcoming Netflix releases: January 2023
For all the binge-watchers out there, if you are looking to start your 2023 with a bang, the upcoming releases on Netflix will certainly cheer you up. Right from the highly anticipated season 4 of You, and season 2 of Ginny & Georgia to phenomenal Netflix Originals including The Pale Blue Eye and You People, Netflix is coming up with the best kind of content. If you are still confused about the dates and details, all you need to do is keep scrolling for a carefully curated list of upcoming shows and movies that you must watch ASAP!

The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton

Director: Scott Cooper

Writer: Louis Bayard(novel), Scott Cooper

Date of release: January 6, 2023

Run Time: 2h 8m

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Pale Blue Eye Rating: 6.5/10

If you are into horror and mystery, you are probably going to love this gothic horror mystery drama set in 1830. The show follows the story of Augustus Landor played by Christian Bale. The gripping drama is all set to release on January 6, 2023. 

You People

You People Cast: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy

Director: Kenya Barris

Writer: Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris

Date of release: January 27, 2023

Run Time: 1h 57m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Another movie that will simply make your day is this upcoming comedy-drama titled You People. The movie follows a story of a new couple, societal expectations, and conflicting cultures in a super fun way. The movie will be all set to stream on Netflix after January 27, 2023. 

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca

Creator: Sarah Lampert

Date of release: January 5, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 Rating: 7.4/10

If you have not already watched the first season of this Netflix Original drama, we highly recommend it. The highly awaited second season of the show will be available to stream after January 5, 2023. 

That ’90s Show

That ’90s Show Cast: Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp

Creators: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner

Date of release: January 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

If you have watched the 1998-2006 teen sitcom called the ’70s Show you are definitely going to fall in love with That ’90s Show. This upcoming teen sitcom will be a delightful Netflix show starring Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp among others. The show is all set to release on January 19, 2023. 

YOU Season 4

YOU Season 4 Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Date of release: Part 1 February 10, Part 2 March 10

OTT Platform: Netflix

YOU Season 4 Rating: 7.7/10

Season 4 of Penn Badgley’s ultimate psychological crime drama is all set to release in two parts. The first part of the fourth season will release on February 10, 2023, while the second part will be released on March 10, 2023. The new season of the epic psychological thriller show will also be based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels. 

Credits: youtube.com, imbd.com,

