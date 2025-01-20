What to Watch on Amazon Prime: 6 Best Horror Movies to Catch This Winter Season

Over the years, storytelling in horror movies has become increasingly compelling, thanks to advancements in special effects and other techniques that enhance the portrayal of terrifying moments on screen, making them more convincing.

There are countless horror movies that may or may not have met your expectations, but it never hurts to give something new a try—you might just discover a film that you enjoy even more.

So, grab your cozy quilt this winter season, get comfortable, and check out these 6 must-watch horror films you definitely shouldn’t miss!

1. Talk To Me

Released in 2022, this movie features one of the most creative concepts, where an embalmed hand serves as a gateway to another realm inhabited by spirits. As with any good horror movie, the characters push their limits despite knowing the dire consequences—and that’s exactly what happens. What follows is a series of chilling moments that will genuinely scare you.

2. Beau Is Afraid

This movie, released in 2023, is one that everyone should watch at least once. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, this A24 project is packed with moments that deliver an instant adrenaline rush. The premise revolves around Beau, a man with crippling anxiety who tries to manage it through therapy. However, his life takes an adventurous and unpredictable turn when he decides to visit his mother.

3. Babadook

This movie, released in 2014, will keep you on the edge of your seat. It tells the story of a child named Sam, who believes there is a monster in his house due to a series of unsettling visions. His mother, growing increasingly concerned about his behavior, begins to spiral into paranoia herself. This movie stands out as one of the finest in the horror genre, featuring a deeply impactful ending that will linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

4. A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is about a family living in a world where they are surrounded by terrifying, blind creatures that hunt and kill based on sound. To survive, the family learns to use sign language as their primary means of communication. This 2018 movie features seamless transitions and stunning special effects that make it a must-watch. Two additional installments of the franchise were released later, and they are equally worth watching.

5. Hereditary

Hereditary is undeniably one of the most disturbing movies of the 2010s. Released in 2018, the film follows Annie, who deals with the loss of her mother. As she and her family grieve this loss, a series of unsettling and terrifying events begin to unfold, unraveling dark secrets and leading to a haunting climax. This movie is a masterclass in psychological horror and will leave you deeply shaken.

6. It

This venture released in 2017 will forever be a fan-favorite. The movie is the first of a two-part adaptation of Stephen King's novel by the same name, published in 1986. The film will terrify you deeply. In it, Pennywise, a scary clown, feeds on children before tormenting them.

