What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 6 Best Romance Shows To Catch In 2025

To all the hopeless romantics and those who love a great ending—even after witnessing a lot of struggles—here is a list of the best romantic shows available to stream on Amazon Prime in 2025.

From A League of Their Own to the highly acclaimed and widely beloved Modern Love, we’ve got you covered with the six best shows that will make you fall in love with your partner all over again.

A League of Their Own (2022)

This series is set in 1943 and follows Carson Shaw, a young woman who leaves her small-town life behind to pursue her dream. Her ultimate goal is to become a professional baseball player. As Shaw joins an all-American girls' baseball team, she finds herself facing numerous challenges that she must navigate along the way.

Catastrophe (2015 - 2019)

Catastrophe tells the story of two people, Sharon (played by Sharon Horgan) and Rob (played by Rob Delaney), whose paths unexpectedly cross. This delightful sitcom takes viewers on a hilarious and heartwarming journey.

Modern Love (2019 - 2021)

This isn't just one story but a combination of emotions that will surely make you cry, laugh, and feel the love in the air again.

Night Sky (2022)

In this epic story, a retired couple discovers a cosmic gateway, right in their home. The series eventually takes a bit of a sci-fi turn as the gateway connects the couple to aliens.

Daisy Jones & the Six (2023)

One of the best ways to experience the 1970s Los Angeles music scene is through the series Daisy Jones & The Six. Led by Riley Keough, the show takes you on an explosive journey following a rock band’s rise to fame.

Downtown Abbey (2010 - 2015)

If you have a hunger for an enchanting glimpse into the early 20th century, this series will transport you into the world of British aristocracy.