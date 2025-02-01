What to Watch on Disney+: 6 Horror Movies You Need to Add to Your Watchlist

If watching gory murders, creepy hallways, looming spirits, and possible murders scratches your itch, then you are in luck! We have curated a list of recent thrilling, must-watch horror movies available to stream on Disney+.

You can pick your favorite from various options across multiple genres, from psychological body horrors like Infinity Pool to mysterious post-apocalyptic thrillers like Arcadian. Check out the complete list below:

Arcadian

Nicolas Cage plays a father to twin teenagers who are trying to survive in a remote farmhouse at the end of the world. This post-apocalyptic movie is an edge-of-your-seat thriller and a cinematic experience from start to finish.

Although it features Cage fighting off post-apocalyptic demons for the majority of the film, it is built upon a sturdy story and compelling background.

Immaculate

This movie will give you all the creeps! Sydney Sweeney stars as bright-eyed nun Cecilia, who’s welcomed to the Italian countryside to take on her new role at an illustrious convent. However, the young nun soon realizes that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

This atmospheric thriller has all the elements a horror fan could ask for, from creepy candlelit hallways to nightmare-inducing visions of black-cloaked figures.

Alien: Romulus

The fourth installment of the most renowned sci-fi horror franchise is a must-watch for horror fans! Although it might be the least scary of all, it has a gory and cinematic visual that you wouldn’t want to miss.

“While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe,” says the official synopsis.

Barbarian

Scream king Billy Skarsgård leads this thrilling, hair-raising mystery! The film will definitely make you jump scared multiple times with its shocking and scary twists. It revolves around a woman staying at an Airbnb who discovers that there’s more to the place than meets the eye.

Cuckoo

This movie starts in an isolated setting and has a slow beginning but it eventually picks up pace and starts getting creepier by the minute. The eerie setting and odd characters make the horror mystery a one-of-a-kind watch. Euphoria fame Hunter Schafer stars as the lead.

Infinity Pool

A strong plot, impressive acting, and unique visual style make this psychological horror drama a disturbing yet riveting watch. It follows James and Em Foster as they go on a beachy getaway at a fictional island. However, one fatal accident unveils the resort’s dark secrets — hedonistic tourism, reckless violence, and surreal horrors.