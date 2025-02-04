What to Watch on Disney+: Top 8 Movies and Series Releasing in February on the Streamer

Disney+ has an interesting lineup of movies and TV shows for this month that ranges between reality shows, series premieres, and short films. February will mark the much-awaited return of the hit Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Pixar’s first series, Win or Lose, will also be released on the streaming platform, among several other intriguing projects. Check out the list below:

Harlem Ice

A docuseries revolving around the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions. The show will take the audience on a unique, adventurous ride through the perspective of the young girls as they experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, which eventually proves to be life-changing.

Win or Lose

Pixar ventured into a new territory with Dream Production’s first-ever series, Win or Lose. According to the official synopsis, the show will follow “a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character.” The two episodic premieres will take place on February 19.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Executive-produced by Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played the OG Russo siblings in the original show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has made a place of its own in the hearts and minds of today’s generation.

The show follows Henrie’s character, Justin, who surprisingly left his wizarding days behind to lead a normal life. But that is until Alex (Gomez) re-enters his life with a notorious young wizard for him to tutor, which brings back magic and chaos into the Russo family.

Episodes 10 through 21 of the first season will be available to stream starting February 28.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

This upcoming thrilling suspense drama will be a must-watch on the streaming platform this month! The movie revolves around a pretty and talented cheerleader, Ava. However, she finds herself embroiled in “a petty feud with a more popular and ruthless fellow cheerleader” who doesn’t want anyone stealing her spotlight.

Sly Lives!

The music documentary directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker and musician Questlove follows the life and legacy of Sly and the Family Stone. According to the official synopsis, it uncovers the "story behind the rise, reign, and fadeout of one of pop music's most influential artists."

This movie will be available to stream starting February 13.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

This special series brings together the original film Broadway stars for a Hollywood Bowl in honor of Disney’s hit franchise The Lion King’s 30th anniversary. Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, and more reunite with special guests North West and Jennifer Hudson.

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

Remember the 2015 fantasy musical Descendants? This short movie is set on the same premise and filled with powerful musical performances. The original film starred Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Mitchell Hope, among others, in the lead.

The Kardashians (Season 6)

The most popular reality show on the streaming platform will be back with another season this month. The beloved reality TV family has everything to offer, from drama and scandal to heartfelt moments. Fans are in for a crazy ride with season 6. The Kardashians Season 6 premiere on Diseny+ on February 6.